Use a non violent approach to address issues - NPC to Bawku leaders

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Peace Council (NPC) together with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) through a statement called on the leaders of Bawku to ceasefire.



The call is coming following the recent gunshots that led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties at Bawku.



The statement which was signed by the Chairman of the group, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi admonished both sides of the conflict to use a non violent way to address their grievances.



“The call particularly goes to the leaders and youth of both sides of the conflict.



“The National Peace Council and other stakeholders in the Bawku peace process would like to further urge the parties to stop all acts of violence and commit to non violent ways of resolving their differences,” portions of the statement read.



According to the Council, NPC together with its partners would “continue to work closely with the REGSEC to calm the tension and explore opportunities for dialogue as soon as practicable.”



The statement also urged the Upper East REGSEC to “conduct the necessary inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences and thereafter.”



They also called on the REGSEC to come out with appropriate recommendations after the inquiry was set up.