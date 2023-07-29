Use IGF to pay your electricity bills effective 1st June – MoH to government health facilities

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has directed all government health facilities to from June 1, 2023 use Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to pay their electricity bills.



In a letter signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu disclosed that the Ministry of Heath’s total indebtedness to ECG will be used to offset ECG’s tax liability to the GRA through concessionary agreement.



According to the Minister, the process will be facilitated by the Ministry of Finance.



“The Ministry has stated the process of engaging the Ministry of Finance for the settlement of all Health Facilities indebtedness to the ECG.



“To avoid the accumulation of electricity bills and the disconnection of power for service provision in the future, Facilities are encouraged to adequately make provision from IGF and pay for same the electricity bills starting from 1st June, 2023,” Mr. Agyeman-Manu stated.



