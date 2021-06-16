Use CCTV cameras & satellite to track down suspects - Akomea charges police

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea has charged the Police to monitor the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and satellite to clamp down on the armed robbers who attacked a bullion van Monday morning.



The robbers killed a Police officer, a trader and injured the driver of the van before bolting with money they stole from the van.



Two other ladies who were inside the bullion van escaped the scene unhurt.



Following the incident, the IGP has directed the Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the investigation and also called on the general public to provide information on the incident by contacting the nearest Police Station or call the investigative team on 0262122086, 0244994564 or 0244280001 or on Toll-Free Police Emergency Numbers 191 or 18555.



Touching on the issue during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea wondered why the suspects haven't been arrested yet.



According to him, there is an advanced technology to track and locate the hideout of the suspects, therefore asking the Police to utilize all technological opportunities to find the suspects.



''If the cameras really function, by this time, the Police should be able to show us images...If the cameras are really working, they should be caught by the footprint of a camera on the street because this is in the middle of Accra. There is another technology - GPS and satellite. When you go abroad, some of these big cities London and so forth, the whole city is covered by satellite...which when one locates the spot where the robbery took place, the satellite should be able to tell you everything that happened. Even if it's the street cameras that couldn't capture it, the satellite image should be able to show you what happened'', he said.