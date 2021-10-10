Use ADR to enhance national cohesion and peaceful coexistence

Regional News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: GNA

Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on traditional authorities to use Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to settle conflict and disputes.



He said traditional rulers had a pivotal role in promoting and sustaining peace and unity in the country and among citizens in their jurisdictions.



Mr. Kponor who said this during an interaction with the people of Bakpa Kpokope in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region entreated all participants to uphold peace and unity at all times and also conduct themselves for the safety and security of the country.



"I will advise every community leader to discourage the youth from engaging in acts that may lead to distortion of the peace we have in this country", he said.



The Deputy Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Oral Robert Amenyo, also underscored the importance of peace in moving the fortunes of a country forward and urged them to believe in hard work and be law-abiding.



The Central Tongu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, Mama Hodzige II, added that it had been a Civic duty to cooperate with lawful agencies in the maintenance of peace and order adding that "Society must be each other's keeper".



The Town Hall Meeting was organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security on the theme "Empowering Ghanaians to stand for national Cohesion and Inclusive Participation".