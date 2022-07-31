Ursula Owusu tops social media trends as deadline for SIM card registration arrives

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is top of the trends on social media as the deadlines for the registration of sim cards arrive.



The SIM card registration exercise began on 31st October 2021 and was expected to end on 31st March 2022 but as of 17th March, over 14 million SIM cards had been linked to the Ghana Card with over 10 million Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 new SIMs registered.



Due to a number of factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents were yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them register their SIM cards, it was clear the deadline for completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards could not be met.



As a result, the ministry extended the deadline to July 31, 2022, which falls today.



However reports from multiple media outlets including GhanaWeb indicates that as of Saturday, July 30, thousands have either not registered their Ghana Card or SIM cards.



Ahead of the deadline, some prominent Ghanaians including the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram have appealed to Ursula Owusu to extend the deadline.



Sam George argued that it will not only be illegal for the ministry to disconnect the SIM cards of Ghanaians but it will be untenable and affect government’s digitization plans.



“So, what do you want these people to do if you block their sims because they did not register?” he questioned.



“If they end this registration as scheduled, what will become of their digitization policy Dr Bawumia has been preaching?” he quizzed.



Social media users have been debating the issue and calling on the Communications Minister to extend the period so as to allow all Ghanaians register their sim cards.



Some also argue that Ghanaians generally love to keep things late hence no need for the minister to extend.



Meanwhile, the minister is expected to address a press conference later in the day.



Below are some social media posts





If Ursula Owusu don’t block my SIM card tonight. Am suing her for causing fear and panic, disturbance of public peace and damages to mental health. #GhanaCard — Ka Nokore (@blaqqmanGH) July 31, 2022

If Ursula Owusu extends the deadline for this SIM registration by 6 months, the crowd at MTN, Vodafone offices will disappear. Everyone will go back to their normal lives. SIM registration will stop being an urgent issue. Then few days to the new deadline, the crowd will return. — Jibril Salifu (@TheJSalifu) July 29, 2022

If I don’t share this my people will be angry with me????! Not all women are like Ursula Owusu! There’re some reasonable MOTHERS/LEADERS out there! Ghana Card Should not replace LIFE! Akufo-Addo and his ppl just want to suffocate us ????????! |Stonebwoy, Gyakie, #thomaspartey ) pic.twitter.com/qYGSBWXtXT — Ghana???????? Must Get Better ❤️✊???????? (@Mc_Mens1) July 30, 2022

Ursula Owusu is time now block the sim for us to be free from quick loan pic.twitter.com/3xLs0a9wxd — abuje (@waprezwa) July 31, 2022

Has Hon. Ursula Owusu announced and extension yet? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 30, 2022

Imagine having to travel from Tamale to Accra simply because Ursula Owusu and Ken Attafuah don't have the sense to decentralise registration centres for card replacements. https://t.co/7m9VML7yeT — $inbad ???????? (@Iam_Fouad) July 28, 2022

It's 12:12 am and all unregistered Sim cards are still working, let's laugh at Ursula Owusu???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/yJBE9QdJfv — ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@PLIESSTUNNA31) July 31, 2022

Ursula Owusu please we are ever ready,block our sims now.???????? pic.twitter.com/36zX28jlVf — BRIGADIER GENERAL (@EwoenamGeneral) July 29, 2022

Eiii, so much vawulence in the air as Hon Ursula Owusu decides the outcome of the Sim Card reregistration. Hope Hon Sam George and Bawumia will be in attendance ???????? . #FreakyGirl pic.twitter.com/F18WkL1Dcq — Truth Seeker - Bsc IT, Political Sciences???? ???????? (@DemiGodGH) July 31, 2022

We will all sleep at the NCA if Ursula Owusu dares block our sim!



If she wants to add chaos to their already tattered economy, we will help her make it grand.



We will all share the NCA and Ministry of Communication offices until our sims are unblocked.



Ghana is not for anyone! pic.twitter.com/BNQ2gepkRK — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) July 31, 2022

Ursula Owusu, because of thievery gave Kekni GvG a dubious contract and added this useless SIM card registration. If she is a lady, she should block any SIM card and see where the economy lands. This is what happens when bunch of useless people are in government. — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) July 31, 2022