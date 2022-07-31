You are here: HomeNews2022 07 31Article 1593539

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Ursula Owusu tops social media trends as deadline for SIM card registration arrives

Communications and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is top of the trends on social media as the deadlines for the registration of sim cards arrive.

The SIM card registration exercise began on 31st October 2021 and was expected to end on 31st March 2022 but as of 17th March, over 14 million SIM cards had been linked to the Ghana Card with over 10 million Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 new SIMs registered.

Due to a number of factors including the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents were yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them register their SIM cards, it was clear the deadline for completion of the registration of the remaining active SIM cards could not be met.

As a result, the ministry extended the deadline to July 31, 2022, which falls today.

However reports from multiple media outlets including GhanaWeb indicates that as of Saturday, July 30, thousands have either not registered their Ghana Card or SIM cards.

Ahead of the deadline, some prominent Ghanaians including the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram have appealed to Ursula Owusu to extend the deadline.

Sam George argued that it will not only be illegal for the ministry to disconnect the SIM cards of Ghanaians but it will be untenable and affect government’s digitization plans.

“So, what do you want these people to do if you block their sims because they did not register?” he questioned.

“If they end this registration as scheduled, what will become of their digitization policy Dr Bawumia has been preaching?” he quizzed.

Social media users have been debating the issue and calling on the Communications Minister to extend the period so as to allow all Ghanaians register their sim cards.

Some also argue that Ghanaians generally love to keep things late hence no need for the minister to extend.

Meanwhile, the minister is expected to address a press conference later in the day.

