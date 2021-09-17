Ursula Owusu claps back at internet troll

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

• Minister of Communication has gone wild on social media



• Ursula Owusu-Ekuful described a Facebook user as 'senseless' following comment on her post



• The Minister recently made a donation to 1000 girls in the Western North Region





Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has savagely responded to a Facebook user who rained curses on her following a donation made to some girls in the Western North Region.



The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency in a Facebook post on Thursday, September, 16, disclosed that she had presented items including, sanitary pads, deodorants, and bathing soaps to some 1,000 girls trained under the GIRLS IN ICT initiative in the region.



According to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, she has the country at heart and will continue to work towards assisting young girls in rural areas.



"Grooming the girl child is my priority. Not only do I care about their education but their personal hygiene too. I supplied the 1000 girls trained under the GIRLS IN ICT initiative in the Western North region with sanitary towels, deodorants and bathing soaps. Good personal hygiene is important for maintaining both physical and mental health. M’afa Ghana personal. M’abr3 anka m’ada," her post read.



But reacting to the Minister's donation to the girls, a Facebook user, Alhaji Ishaq Messenger, said it was a "shame" for her to trumpet the kind gesture since her political party, the New Patriotic Party, rejected a sanitary diapers program which was undertaken by the 2020 NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.



Alhaji Ishaq wrote: "You guys have no shame. When Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman started the sanitary diapers program you guys ridiculously rejected it. Now here you are claiming you love girl child education by distributing sanitary pads. Now you want people to clap for by showcasing it on social media..God will punish you guys one by one. When the wrath of God descends upon you not even the filthy money you have acquired can stop it. Shame on you."



