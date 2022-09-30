Ursula Owusu-Ekuful presents WTPF-21 Report at the ongoing ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

Regional News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

As the chair of the sixth World Telecommunication/ICT Policy Forum (WTPF-21), the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, presented a report on the WTPF-21 to participants at the ongoing Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22).



Presenting the report, the minister summarised the preparatory process, roll-out, and outcome of the WTPF-21.



The report, as presented by the minister, covers five thematic areas as listed below:



• Enabling environment for the development and deployment of new and emerging telecommunication/ICT services and technologies to advance sustainable development

• Affordable and secure connectivity in mobilising new and emerging telecommunications/ICTs for sustainable development

• Digital literacy and skills for inclusive access

• New and emerging technologies and services to facilitate the use of telecommunications/ICTs for sustainable development

• Use of telecommunications/ICTs in COVID-19 and future pandemic and epidemic preparedness and response



The 2022 Session of Council, the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly, as well as the World Telecommunication Development Conference, have all applauded the outcomes of WTPF-21.



The Plenipotentiary Conference (PP) is ITU’s highest policy-making body which meets once every four years to set the Union’s general policies, adopt the four-year strategic and financial plans, as well as elect the senior management team of the organization, the member states of the Council, and the members of the Radio Regulations Board.



This year’s conference dubbed PP-22 is being held in Bucharest, Romania, from September 26 to October 14, 2022.