Ursula Owusu-Ekuful ‘clashes’ with pro-anti-gay bill proponent at first sitting

Thursday, 11 November 2021

• The public hearing of the bill began today



• 8 MPs are sponsoring the anti-gay bill



• Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is a member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament



Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, got involved in a heated banter with Edem Senanu, leader of the Advocates for Christ at the first public hearing of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Called upon to respond to whether or not, heterosexual people have a genetic make-up to that effect, Edem Senanu, who is a pro–anti–gay bill proponent, began his answer by explaining how the environment of people affects their sexual orientation, citing the genome project.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who wanted a direct answer, interjected and said “you stated that there’s no gay gene…is there a straight gene?...that’s the question…it has got nothing to do with culture and environment…”



But Mr. Edem Senanu who was apparently not pleased with the interjection said “so you don’t want me to go on and elaborate?… I didn’t realize I wasn’t answering your question…so have I answered?”



The Ablekuma West Member of Parliament (MP) who may have taken offence to the response also retorted by saying “please we are not having a banter”.



She mentioned that she wanted clarity to the question she asked.



“if you are saying that your sexual preference is dictated by your environment or social whatever, it cuts both ways,” she said.



In the tense interaction, Mr. Edem Senanu affirmed the statement of the MP to which she responded “Thank you!”



The Leader of the Advocates for Christ who seem displeased by the MP's tone in her response questioned if the MP was fighting with him.



“So why are you fighting me?...I just made a simple answer…I don’t understand [your] posture..I’m just answering a simple question” he said.



This may have infuriated the MP who interrupted Mr. Senanu to say she was not fighting him.



“With all due respect, I am not fighting you…I‘m asking a question that elicits a simple answer…The answer is there’s no gay gene, there’s no straight gene…I’m satisfied with that… let’s not make value judgments…this is the way I talk. Everybody who knows me knows that,” she said.



The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also known as anti-gay bill, is being sponsored by 8 Members of Parliament.