Ursula Owusu-Ekuful awarded at ITU WTSA-20 in Switzerland

General News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior

Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been awarded a certificate of appreciation at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecom Standardisation Assembly 20 in Geneva, Switzerland.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was awarded for chairing the Sixth World Telecommunication/Information and Communication Technology Policy Forum 2021 and for her outstanding contributions to the Union.



Presenting the certificate of appreciation to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, ITU’s General Secretary Houlin Zhao described the Ghanaian communications minister as an excellent and exceptional member of the union.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, Zhao added deserves recognition and appreciation noting that he had fallen in love with Ghana due to her intelligent submissions and innovations in ICT.



Reacting to the award, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said, “It’s a great privilege for my modest efforts at the international level, to be recognized and rewarded by the ITU.”



“I’m deeply humbled and elated. This award will encourage me to do even more, both locally and internationally to narrow the digitalization divide for the benefit of our countries and people. I really appreciate it. Many thanks to ITU Secretary-General H.E Houlin Zhao and his directors for bestowing this honor on me. I understand only two of these awards were given and I’m delighted to be part”, she added.



An expert and advisor to the Ministry of Economic Development in Italy, Mr. Fabio Bigi was also awarded a similar certificate.