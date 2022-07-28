Ursula Owusu, Amewu, Afenyo Markin, 14 other NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report

Politics of Thursday, 28 July 2022

The Constituency Report by Global Info Analytics has shown that at least 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are at a high risk of losing their parliamentary seats.



According to the report, notable NPP MPs likely to lose their seats include Ablekuma West MP Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey, Effutu MP Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Hohoe MP John Peter Amewu and Nsawam Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



On Ursula Owusu-Akuful, who is also the Minister for Communications, the report indicated that she had lost favour with electorates, including even members of the NPP.



“The Hon Minister for Communication is also in trouble as more than half of the voters are unlikely to vote for her. Majority of NPP voters are unlikely to vote for her (44%). John Mahama currently leads in the constituency, and if JM carried the constituency, we expect the Minister to lose her seat. A swing of less than 5% is required to flip the seat, and if the polls are to be correct, we don’t see her surviving the onslaught in 2024,” the report concluded.



For the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, the study indicated that a strong candidate from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would convincingly unseat him because he is not in the good books of NPP electorates, and ex-President John Dramani Mahama is also leading the presidential polls in his constituency.



Also, the report concluded that Peter Amewu: “The incumbent (MP for Hohoe) and Minister for Railways Development has slipped into [the] danger zone as a quarter of his base abandons him. His current support is propelled by NDC voters. The race could be tighter, and if the NDC unites, the incumbent will lose the seat.”



The remaining 17 NPP MPs include Ablekuma North MP Sheila Penelope Bartels, Amasaman MP Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, Tema Central MP Yves Hanson-Nortey, Tema West MP Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Weija Gbawe MP Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, Asunafu North MP Evans Bobie Opoku, and Okaikwei South MP Dakoa Newman.



The others are Gomoa Central MP Naana Eyiah, New Juabeng North MP Kwasi Boaten Adjei, Techiman South MP Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Abura Asebu Kwamankese MP Elvis Morris Donkoh and Berekum West MP Kwaku Agyeim-Boateng.



