Urgent attention is needed in resolving the aftermath of the dam spillage, the impact is grave – Ghana Muslim Mission

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Leadership of the Ghana Muslim Mission says it is deeply worried, saddened and concerned about the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam and its consequences on the people living

in the lower and Upper Volta area of the Volta Region.



A statement issued by the Mission described the incident as grave and one that needs urgent attention from all and sundry.



It has therefore sympathized with the people

affected by the spillage.



It called on Ghanaians to continue to pray and provide support to alleviate the pain and

suffering of the victims more especially women, children, the elderly and persons living with disabilities (PWD’s).



“We pray to Allah to hear our cry and reduce the rains for us. Although we need it we still pray for its reduction to save the lives of the people of the Volta Region and especially those who have lost their entire livelihood as a result of the spillage. We pray to Allah to replenish their loss and grant them sufficiency,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



