You are here: HomeNews2021 06 23Article 1293328

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Urgent actions being taken to pass anti-LGBTQ+ laws – Speaker assures

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin

• The Speaker of Parliament has assured of efforts to pass a law that will deal with the activities of LGBTQ+ groups

• According to the Speaker the eventual impact of LGBTQ+ activities makes it a phenomenon that needs to be dealt with

• The Speaker made this known in a response to letter to his Office asking Parliament to pass laws that will stop LGBTQ+ activities in the country

The Speaker of Parliament for Ghana’s 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has assured that measures to enact laws that will stop the activities of homosexuals, gays and transgender persons are urgently being pursued.

The Speaker in a letter responding to one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse who wrote to his office appealing to Parliament to amend Ghana’s Human Rights Laws to fight LGBTQ+ persons and their activities in the country said it is a phenomenon that should not be encouraged or accepted by the Ghanaian society due to its eventual impacts.

The Speaker in his letter dated June 15, 2021, stated that urgent actions are currently being undertaken to ensure the passage of a law that will eventually stop the activities of such groups.

He revealed that there are ongoing stakeholder consultations which results will feed into a Bill which will eventually be passed by Parliament.

“Urgent actions are being taken to pass a law to eventually nib the activities of these groups in the bud. Stakeholder consultations are ongoing and the results will feed into a Bill that will eventually be passed into law by Parliament,” part of the Speaker’s response read.

Read Speaker’s full letter below:


Join our Newsletter

Sports

Kotoko are now first on the league log

GPL: Asante Kotoko takes top spot after 2-1 win against Karela Utd

Business

Dr. Lord Mensah is an economist

Fitch’s negative downgrade will have enormous repercussions – Lord Mensah

Entertainment

Media personality and Executive Director of the Obaapa Development, Nana Adwoa Awindor

Nana Adwoa Awindor discloses her biggest moments on ‘Greetings From Abroad’

Africa

Mane has previously built a school for the people of Bambaly

PHOTOS: Senegal's Mane opens $693K hospital in hometown

Opinions

The writer says the youth can make the nation proud

The role of the youth in education and why they must be heard!