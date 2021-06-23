Urgent actions being taken to pass anti-LGBTQ+ laws – Speaker assures

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

• The Speaker of Parliament has assured of efforts to pass a law that will deal with the activities of LGBTQ+ groups



• According to the Speaker the eventual impact of LGBTQ+ activities makes it a phenomenon that needs to be dealt with



• The Speaker made this known in a response to letter to his Office asking Parliament to pass laws that will stop LGBTQ+ activities in the country



The Speaker of Parliament for Ghana’s 8th Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has assured that measures to enact laws that will stop the activities of homosexuals, gays and transgender persons are urgently being pursued.



The Speaker in a letter responding to one Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse who wrote to his office appealing to Parliament to amend Ghana’s Human Rights Laws to fight LGBTQ+ persons and their activities in the country said it is a phenomenon that should not be encouraged or accepted by the Ghanaian society due to its eventual impacts.



The Speaker in his letter dated June 15, 2021, stated that urgent actions are currently being undertaken to ensure the passage of a law that will eventually stop the activities of such groups.



He revealed that there are ongoing stakeholder consultations which results will feed into a Bill which will eventually be passed by Parliament.



“Urgent actions are being taken to pass a law to eventually nib the activities of these groups in the bud. Stakeholder consultations are ongoing and the results will feed into a Bill that will eventually be passed into law by Parliament,” part of the Speaker’s response read.



