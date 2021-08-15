Upper West: Regional Minister frustrated as floods devastate communities

Regional News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Upper West Regional Minister has expressed his frustration over the flooding of several communities in the region following a recent rainfall in the area.



According to Dr. Hafiz Bin Sallih, an appeal has been made to the roads minister to intervene in the situation and awaiting his response on the situation.



“I am heartbroken after our tour of the Upper West Region to ascertain the level of havoc on the roads as a result of the recent torrential rains. I was accompanied by officials from Ghana Highways Authority, Feeder Roads, Nadmo, the media and some Regsec members.



“The devastation of the roads is widespread and intensive, we, therefore, need massive and timely intervention to restore the roads. I have informed the Minister of Roads and Highways about the state of our roads and we are awaiting his intervention,” he wrote on Facebook.