Upper West Floods: Nadowli-Kaleo calls on public for relief items

Regional News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Residents of the Nadowli-Kaleo district in the Upper West region have sought for help from the Ghanaian public following the weekend floods which cut off the district from the capital and surrounding towns.



The flooding has destroyed large tracts of farmlands and homes, rendering many in the affected communities homeless.



Kate T. Lankono the District Chief Executive of the Nadowli-Kaleo district assembly speaking on behalf of residents noted that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is yet to provide any form of relief to residents.



“We have not received any relief items from NADMO yet and I think it is because they are yet to complete their assessment of the damage. But for now, we need anything we can get to support residents and we are calling on the public to come and help us. Farmlands and homes have been lost and we need help,” she reiterated.



According to her, the district which has become an island lies in a low-lying area, and with parts of the district submerged, no resettlement can be done. “Some of the affected people are no living with relatives who were not seriously affected.”



Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Don Kwabena Prah, Kate Lankono disclosed that because the flooding had destroyed bridges connecting the district to other towns, commercial transports owners “are now charging us more because they have to use back-roads and consume more fuel. But we are going to have a face-to-face interaction with the GPRTU to address the matter.”



The Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for the Upper West Region has lamented the misfortune following the downpour on Thursday, August 12, 2021.



Mustapha Ahmed described the day as one of the region’s saddest after numerous vehicles, motorbikes, and tricycles were swept away with several passengers left stranded on the Wa-Nadowli- Babile, Nadowli- Jirapa, and Sombo- Duong Highways.







He revealed to an Accra-based radio station that due to the magnitude of the flood, his officers have been unable to record the damages.



"You can see that we are stuck. We can’t cross to the other side let alone assess the damage and see the support we can give them. We are on standby but for now, our hands are tied at our back," he bemoaned.



"We are in a mess; this is the saddest day for us in the Upper West Region,” the NADMO Director further added.