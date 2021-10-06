Upper West Akim DCE nominee receives overwhelming endorsement

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: GNA

Eugene Sackey, the President's Nominee as Upper West Akim District Chief Executive (DCE) has been confirmed by the Assembly.



All 38 members of the House voted Yes, to give the DCE 100 per cent endorsement.



Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, who swore the elected DCE into office, urged members of the Assembly to prioritize the growth and development of the district.



"All we need at Adeiso is development. We develop the district to honour the good works of the President of the Republic, and to improve the living standards of the people in the area and the general Ghanaian society," he said.



In his acceptance speech, Mr Sackey thanked the Assembly members and all stakeholders for their overwhelming support and expressed the hope that they would be guided by this same spirit to work together for the good of the people in the area, and Ghana as a whole.



Meanwhile, the Assembly had earlier elected Mr Mohammed Kofi Yasimo as the Presiding Member (PM), to make it more functional, after a long-standing stalemate.



Present at the function were: Mr Frederick Adom Obeng, MP for the area and Deputy Minister for Transport, Chiefs, the Clergy, Security Heads, Heads and staff of various Departments of the Assembly, Party functionaries and a host of other dignitaries.



Both elections were supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC)n'