Upper East records 43 road crash figures in first quarter of 2023

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region



The Upper East Region has recorded 43 road crashes in the first quarter of 2023.



This involved 70 vehicles of all categories.



There were about 20 fatalities and 59 deaths. In addition, pedestrian knockdowns were reported to have witnessed an increase.



This was made known by the Assistant Planning Manager of the National Road Safety Authority of the Upper East Region, Benewel Antwi Dauda, in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



He noted with worry that the figures this quarter were very alarming. He made this assertion in comparison with the records of previous years.



"This year, the figures are very poor. Let me tell you the fact. The situation isn't good at all. It is terrible compared to last year," he cried.



He attributed the worrying development to the negative attitude of road users toward road traffic regulations.



He mentioned the Tanzui traffic light intersections as a hot spot for road accidents.