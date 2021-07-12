Upper East Region: Police arrest three suspected armed robbers

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: GPS

The Upper East Regional Police Command on Sunday July 11, 2021 arrested three (3) suspected armed robbers alleged to be involved in several armed robbery cases in the Nabdam and Zebilla Districts in the Upper East Region.



The suspects Maxwell Ziaba alias ‘Strongman’ aged 19, Bodozina Awudu alias ‘Network Absorber’ aged 20 and Yidaana Shamshudeen aged 23, were arrested at their various hideouts at Pelungu and Dakota with a locally manufactured pistol, three (3) cartridges of ammunitions, a double-edged knife, two unregistered motorbikes, five (5) gold detectors and five (5) assorted mobile phones.



Upon interrogation, they admitted to have been involved in robbing some Mossi men at Takwa and Obuasi mining communities near Tongo and Gbane in the Talensu District of the Upper East Region. They have since been in police custody.



Meanwhile, two (2) victims of armed robbers on hearing of the suspects’ arrest reported at the Upper East Regional CID to identify the suspects. One identified two of the gold detectors as his property robbed from him during a rainy season some weeks ago.



The Upper East Regional Police Command has thus called on hotel operators and other hospitality industry players in the region to support police in the fight against crime.