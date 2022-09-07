Upper East Region: Bawku curfew revised

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The curfew imposed on Bawku and its environs has been reviewed from 8:00pm to 6:00am to 6:00pm to 6:00am.



The review of the curfew took effect on Monday, 5 September, 2022.



The Ministry of Interior, in a statement said the “review of the curfew has been as a result of threat to security in the communities concerned.”



Also, “there is a total ban on all persons in the aforementioned communities and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement noted.



Bawku, has been a hotspot for violence among various ethnic groups.