Upper East REGSEC asked to check galamsey

Regional News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has been charged to, as a matter of urgency, clamp down on illegal mining activities, popularly known as ‘galamsey’, in the region.



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, who made the call, said the move by REGSEC would not only sanitize the mining industry, but it will help to make the region a mining model in Ghana, Africa and beyond.



He also asked REGSEC to make matters relating to lands and natural resources a constant matter for deliberation during its meetings to keep all stakeholders abreast with happenings about the sector.



Mr Jinapor, who made the appeal at Bolgatanga, yesterday, during his one-day tour of the region, said as part of efforts to enhance the mining regulatory regime in the region, the ministry was working to make agencies responsible for the regulation of mining, including the Minerals Commission, more visible, viable and active.



He reminded the REGSEC of the directive by the President to pay more attention to the protection of public lands, deforestation and Rosewood.



The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, called for closer collaboration between the Coordinating Council, the Ministry and its agencies in promoting environmental protection activities.



He assured Mr. Jinapor of REGSEC’s determination to intensify enforcement of the regulations and ensure authorized mining firms uphold standards in mining to protect lives and property.