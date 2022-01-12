Upper East Police arrests alleged notorious armed robber

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Anti Armed Robbery and Surveillance Team in the Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested an alleged notorious armed robber Abdulai Issaka Achalichaab at Sandema.



According to the Police, the suspect was arrested when the Police acted on intelligence on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his hideout in the Sandema township.



The Police said three (3) unregistered motorbikes a Honda, Yamaha Fin and Louja were retrieved from the suspect.



The Public Affairs Officer for Upper East Command, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said the suspect had jumped bail in a robbery case at Bolgatanga Court since 2020.



ASP Fianko said the suspect has been on Police wanted list on suspicion of committing series of robberies in Sandema, Fumbisi and its environs.



He added that the suspect is also alleged to be the one who shot and severely harmed one of his victims (name withheld) in a reported robbery that occurred on 24th July, 2021 at Kadema.



The Police said they are in a process to put the suspect before court.



ASP Fianko called on the public, especially residents of Upper East Region who have been his victims in any of his robbery attacks, to call the Sandema District Police Command or the Upper East Regional Police Headquarters to identify the suspect and the motorbikes for further investigations.



The Regional Police Command also assured of maximum security in the Upper East Region.