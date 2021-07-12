Upper East Police arrest three suspected armed robbers

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Upper East Regional Police Command on Sunday, July 11, 2021 arrested three (3) suspected armed robbers alleged to be involved in several robbery cases in the Nabdam and Zebilla Districts of the Upper East Region.



The suspect's Maxwell Ziaba alias ‘Strongman’ aged 19, Bodozina Awudu alias ‘Network Absorber’ aged 20 and Yidaana Shamshudeen aged 23, were arrested at their various hideouts at Pelungu and Dakota with a locally manufactured pistol, three (3) cartridges of ammunitions, a double-edged knife, two unregistered Motobikes, five (5) gold detectors and five (5) assorted mobile phones.



Upon interrogation, they admitted to have been involved in robbing some Mossi men at Tarkwa and Obuasi mining communities near Tongo and Gbane in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region. They have since been put in police custody.



Meanwhile, two (2) victims of armed robbers on hearing of the suspects’ arrest reported at the Upper East Regional CID to identify the suspects.



One identified two of the gold detectors as his property robbed from him during a rainy season some weeks ago.



The Upper East Regional Police Command has thus called on hotel operators and other hospitality industry players in the region to support police in the fight against crime.



