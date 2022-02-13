Upper East Music Awards:Happy Man Bitters boss fulfills pledge

Regional News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The founder and president of Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, has hosted the 2021 Artiste of the year at the just ended Happy Man Bitters Upper East Music Awards 2021 together with the Crowned Queens of Happy Man Beverages- Miss Upper East Ghana 2021.



The special invitation was in fulfilment of two pledges by Dr Borketey last year for the overall artiste of the year of the Happy Man Bitters Upper East

Music Awrads 2021 (HMB-UEMA 2021).



The Award-winning Group president pledged 20,000.00 for the Artiste of the year category and Clement Ayamga with the stage name Nambawan emerged tops.



Secondly, to present the cash prizes won by the crowned queens of the just ended Happy Man Bevregaes Miss Upper East Ghana 20201 (HMB-MUEG 2021). The cash prizes included; 10,000 Cedis for Miss Yinime (The Overall Winner) 2,000.00 Cedis for Miss Sakina (1st Runner Up) and 1,000) for Miss Berry (2nd Runner Up).



The financial reward threw the gathering into a frenzied state as each staff of Charger Limited received 50% of their previous month (January) salary along with bags of goodies and freebies from the Company. Christmas came in February was the mantra of most of the staff who could not hide their excitement.



The event was graced with performances from notable acts in the music

industry and a live band with lots of food and drinks to go around.



"This is just a token to urge the winners on to continue to excel in their respective fields of endeavours. I am indeed grateful to my hard-working staff for their sacrifices all these years, this special package is also to encourage them to go the extra mile as we strive for excellence this year and the coming years," Dr Borketey said.









The recipients of the financial reward in separate interviews expressed gratitude to the Charger Group Limited boss for the reward.



Comedian DKB, Joshua of Keche fame, Kelvin Bwoy and Joyce Blessing graced the event.



