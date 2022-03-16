Uphold supremacy of 1992 Constitution; have confidence in Judiciary - Afenyo-Markin

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 joined the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s #GTVBreakfast to speak his thoughts on matters arising over the current Supreme Court ruling on Deputy Speaker’s Presiding Voting Rights/Parliamentary Quorum. A ruling which has generated quite a debate with some calls for the applicant to seek a judicial review.



Mr. Afenyo- Markin’s position is that the Supremacy of the Court must be upheld, in that, the ruling of the highest Court of the land, the Supreme Court must be respected.



”Ghanaians should tell the NDC to respect the Constitution and stop the confusion”, he posited.



He gave a historical antecedent to say that the NDC always denigrated the Courts anytime a case did not go in their favor, describing it as ”unfortunate”.



The Effutu MP made further remarks in an answer to the question that some believe the Judges ruled with political lenses.



”We need to protect this democracy”, Mr. Afenyo- Markin pointed out, urging all Ghanaians to have confidence in the ruling and dealings of the Court.



