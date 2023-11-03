Uphold principles of freedom of the press – UPDN to Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The United Press for Development Network (UPDN) is marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists by highlighting the need to protect and support journalists in Ghana and addressing the broader consequences of military takeovers in Africa on press freedom.



In a statement to mark the day, today, Thursday, 2 November 2023, the UPDN noted the country known for its democratic values and commitment to free expression, has experienced troubling developments in its media and journalism landscape.



The UPDN expressed concerns about the declining state of press freedom in the country and the negative impact of military coups on the media environment.



It indicated that journalists have become targets of violence, with instances of assault and even murder. These acts frequently go unpunished, perpetuating a culture of impunity, while military regimes frequently impose curfews and shut down media outlets, limiting public access to information, especially in critical times.



Also, “Exile and Self-Censorship: Journalists are often forced into exile due to threats. Those who remain engage in self-censorship to protect themselves, resulting in a lack of critical reporting”.



The UPDN, therefore, called on government to take immediate and meaningful actions to address the deteriorating state of press freedom.



It also made recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George A. Dampare, ensures the “safety and protection of journalists, investigate acts of violence against them, and bring the perpetrators to justice”.



It further recommended that Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah upholds the “principles of freedom of the press and support an environment where journalists can work without fear of harassment or censorship”.



Also the Interior Minister and National Security, Kan Dapaah must “actively engage in preserving democratic values, ensuring a safe environment for media professionals, and taking measures to prevent any future military interventions”.



The UPDN stressed the vital role of a free press in fostering accountability, transparency, and democratic values.



“On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, UPDN stands united with journalists and media practitioners in Ghana and across Africa, advocating for a free, safe, and vibrant media landscape,” the statement added.