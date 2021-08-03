‘Upgrade your senses!’ – Afia Akoto 'clashes' with Teacher Kwadwo over ‘1 teacher 1 laptop’

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Popular comedian, Teacher Kwadwo also known as Michael Owusu Afriyie has incurred the wrath of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists.



Teacher Kwadwo is said to have posted images of a burnt laptop on Facebook with the claim that it was one of the laptops being distributed by the Government to teachers across the country.



Afia Akoto lashed at him, accusing him of peddling falsehoods: “when you want to be taken seriously, you stick with facts to make a meaningful impact. Nobody will waste time on people who manufacture stories for trend. Upgrade your senses,” she wrote.



Even though Teacher Kwadwo explained that his post was merely sarcastic and did not reflect reality, many still took him on for the post which said that the laptop caught fire when a teacher tried to install Windows 10 on it.



Presidential staffer Nii Teiko Tagoe described Teacher Kwadwo’s supposed sarcastic post as devilish, wondering what his motivation for spreading such falsehood was.



But Teacher Kwadwo has insisted that the activists are engaged on a frivolous matter instead of addressing real issues of access to education in rural areas that he has been drawing attention to through his #FixGES campaign on social media.



Teacher Kwadwo has in the past several days been drawing attention to the deplorable conditions under with basic school pupils study. He has also been bringing to the fore the terrible conditions of service of teachers in these rural areas.



