Upgrade Kintampo Municipal Hospital – MP begs govt

Health News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, Joseph Kwame Kumah has called on government and the Ministry of Health to upgrade the Kintampo Municipal Hospital into a Teaching Hospital.



According to him, the facility in its current state is under-resourced, leaving health personnel with no option but to transfer cases to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



In an interview with Ghanaian Times, he stressed that several accident cases are reported at the Municipal Hospital but the lack of equipment and facilities has been a barrier in service delivery. He averred that when the facility is upgraded, more lives will thus be saved.



He also appealed to government, Non-Governmental Organizations and individuals to support the construction of an Emergency and Accident Centre at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.



“The Techiman-Kintampo-Tamale highway is an accident-prone stretch with frequent accident and emergency cases being taken to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital but, the facility is not resourced to handle such cases.



“Kintampo apart from being the centre of Ghana is endowed with tourist sites namely the Yabrasu Fula Falls, Kunsu Slave Cave, Kintampo Waterfalls and the Kunsu Slave Market among others. The facility will cater for foreign and local tourists,” the MP stressed.