Update: Pregnant woman killed, baby removed with one leg chopped off at Ekumfi

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

A pregnant woman, believed to be in her 30’s, has been killed, her baby has also been removed with one leg chopped off at Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Central Region.



Two witnesses in the area said the deceased is not known in the community.



According to them, they found the lifeless bodies of the pregnant woman and her baby swimming in their pool of blood.



Witness, Mercy said she suspects that it was a car accident. Adding that she saw her the previous day in the community lying by the roadside.



“From what I saw, her head had been smashed so I think the front tyre ran over her head and the back tyre on the stomach forcing out the baby,” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



On the other hand, Christina Amissah also believes that someone may have killed the pregnant lady.



“I went there that morning to look at the body and it did not seem like a car accident. Because if it was, there would have been a lot of blood. If you've seen childbirth before, you would know how it looks like. The placenta had been cut off but if it was an accident, it would still be there,” she added.



According to them, the woman was not known in the area. They saw her a day before the incident happened.



