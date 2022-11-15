Update: Gabby ‘caught signalling' to Egyapa Mercer at Ofori-Atta vote of censure’s hearing

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correction: An earlier version of this story cited Mr K.T. Hammond as the person who made gestures with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko. Sources close to GhanaWeb have indicated it was not him. Changes have been made to reflect that. We apologise for any inconveniences caused to Mr Hammond.





There was drama - lots of it - on the first day of the hearing of the ad hoc committee set up by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to investigate a vote of censure against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Three Members of Parliament (MPs) from the minority caucus of the House, including the Minority leader Haruna Iddrissu, presented their evidence against Ofori-Atta, who was represented by New Patriotic Party stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



The lines were clearly drawn as the majority members on the committee including MP for Sekondi Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer were busily defending Ofori-Atta, even as the minority members attacked.



In one of the instances, as Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, was explaining the instance of misrepresentation of figures by the finance minister to the committee; the finance minister’s lawyer, Gabby was captured skillfully gesturing to one of the majority MPs.



Though it is not certain whether the person Gabby was signaling was Egyapa Mercer, with the movement of the camera, many on social media suspect the lawyer was signaling the co-chair.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby can be seen typing a message on his phone. He then proceeded to using all manner of postures to signal to someone who is purported to be KT Egyapa Mercer to check his phone.



The MP went on later to pose critical question at Ato-Forson who was testifying along with Haruna Iddrisu.



Watch the incident in the video below:







You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/SARA