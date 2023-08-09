Until we start thinking as mature people there will be coup d’état after coup d’état – Nyaho Nyaho Tamekloe

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamekloe, has attributed recurring coup d'états in Africa to the lack of mature leadership.



He believes until leaders of Africa begin to think maturely, there will be a recurrence of coup d’états on the continent.



Speaking on TV3’s Business Forum, the seasoned politician referred to the recent coup that occurred in Niger on July 26, 2023.



He indicated that the focus of most African leaders is on how to manipulate the system in their favour and siphon the resources for their gain.



“In fact, the problem is an African problem, I won’t even say it's Ghana alone, it’s an Africa. What leadership does is siphon money out of the country and off the continent.



“Look at what is happening in Niger now. So-called ECOWAS, they know the causes of the problem. When you have a leader who would not like to leave power. When you have a leader who will want to manipulate elections, these are the results,” he said.



“And so until we start thinking as mature people, there will be coup d’état after coup d’état," He continued that, .



According to Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamekloe, the concern extends beyond the initial coup itself.



He explained that the greed of the current politicians or successors is what will collapse the country.



“And the most pathetic this is that those I might refer to as successors will rather destroy this country completely. Because their interest is to get money and property. You don’t build a nation like that,” he added.



Recent instances of coup d'états in the Western and Northern parts of Africa have raised alarm within the Sub-region and also the international community. The most recent coup took place in Niger led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the leadership of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have since been actively working to restore democracy and stability in these regions.



However, the alliance being formed by the military junta in Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Sudan and now Niger is proving to be a formidable obstacle for the West Africa bloc.



