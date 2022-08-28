Until we start killing corrupt govt officials, corruption will not end – Captain Smart

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Vociferous Journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has said that the menace of corruption can only be curtailed in Ghana if capital punishment is introduced to people who steal money from the state.



According to him, the laws against corruption are not stringent enough and that is why the menace continues to rob the country of the needed funds for its development.



Speaking during his Maakye show, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Captain Smart added that Asian countries including China and Vietnam have been able to curtail corruption because they kill government officials who engage in corrupt activities.



“When people are taken to court in Africa for corruption allegations it looks as if they are being pampered... We have gotten to a point where we have to start killing people for stealing money from the country.



“In Japan, China, all the Asian Countries including Dubai when you steal will be executed. In that enclave, if you steal the government's money you are killed.



“The last time I read about how Vietnam fights corruption, I asked myself when is Ghana going to get there… In Vietnam, if you are found guilty of corruption, you will be beheaded. Vietnam has zero tolerance for corruption that is why all the big companies in the world are moving there to manufacture their goods,” he said in Twi.



He added that because of the fear of death, there is no corruption in most Asian countries, which has led to their development at a very fast rate.



