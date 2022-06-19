'Until Ghanaians stop selling votes, politicians will continue taking them for granted' - Aryeequaye

Politics of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Liberal Party of Ghana’s 2020 parliamentary candidate for Agona East constituency, Samuel Aryeequaye, has stated why Ghanaian politicians do not perform as expected after being voted into power.



The monetization of votes in Africa, particularly Ghana, according to the politician, is the main reason why politicians do not follow through on their countless pledges.



“Why should a politician think about you, fulfill their promises after selling your votes?” He questioned



He mentioned this morning on CTV, where he was speaking with others about the “importance of citizens to politicians in Ghana.”



The Liberal Party of Ghana’s central regional chairman stated emphatically that, the country will remain underdeveloped unless Ghanaians begin to vote based on better ideas and stop accepting money from politicians in exchange for power.



“I believe if the voters change their ways of voting and their reasons , we will have the best leaders to lead us, let’s vote by policies and not because we belong to a particular political party,” he said.



He explained his position by saying that Ghanaians’ attitude of selling their votes to politicians prevents them from focusing on development projects.



According to him, politicians do everything they can to gather money to share because they recognize that this is the only way to gain power in this part of the world. The awful thing about this bad attitude is that after each election, politicians get indebted, therefore they use practically all of the government’s money set aside for development projects to pay off their obligations.



Most politicians have shifted away from becoming growth agents due to voter dissatisfaction, he argues.



According to him, before, during, and after the 2020 general elections, he experienced a very terrible situation in his constituency – Agona East.



He said a lot of initiatives were completed in the constituency by him, yet couldn’t even gain 200 votes in the election.



These individuals voted for a politician who did not carry out any developmental or youth empowerment projects, but instead provided them with money, food, appliances, and other items.