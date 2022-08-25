Unsubstantiated, frivolous and vexatious – How Col. Damoah described cargo trucks tax evasion allegation

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

It has recently been reported in the media that then-Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, wrote a letter to the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in October 2021 demanding an investigation into an alleged tax evasion incident.



Mr Edward Asomani indicated that he had received a report to the effect that Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), Commissioner of the Customs Division of GRA, had impressed some officers who had arrested two cargo trucks with suspected underdeclared goods to be released.



Col. Damoah has denied any wrongdoing in a subsequent investigation carried into the allegation by GRA as ordered by the National Security Coordinator.



According to excerpts of the investigation published by Adomonline.com, Colonel Damoah, when called to answer the allegations, denied the allegations.



According to the customs boss, he was not aware some trucks were impounded and also did not issue any orders for the release of the trucks.



“I had no information about the arrest for which I am wrongly accused of wrongdoing. It is quite unfortunate that such serious, unfounded, unsubstantiated, frivolous, and vexatious allegations could be made against me by a person bent on destroying my hard-won reputation of over thirty years of public service,” Adomonline.com quoted him.



Colonel Damoah explained that he had travelled to Akanu-Noepe with the Minister for Foreign Affairs to meet with a Togolese delegation and the Commissioner for Infrastructure of the ECOWAS Commission for a Ministerial Meeting on the Operationalization of the Akanu-Noepe Joint Border Post (JBP).



He noted that his trip from there continued to the Aflao border post from Akanu-Noepe.



“We left Aflao after 7 pm on that fateful day and arrived in Accra at about 10 pm. I wish to reiterate that I did not receive any calls from the so-called importer associated with the arrest of the said two cargo trucks and I anxiously welcome any further investigations into the matter,” he stated.



In his 2021 letter to the Commissioner General of GRA, Mr. Asomani explained that a team of Customs Intelligence Officers, led by one John Agbawu, on October 21, 2022, intercepted two cargo trucks at Dzorwulu, near the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra, with the assistance of National Security operatives.



The team arrested the cargo trucks on suspicion of under-declaration and misdescription of goods.



The officers subsequently escorted the trucks, which were coming from the Aflao Border, to the Customs Laboratory Division at Airport Roundabout for re-examination.



However, according to the National Security boss, the owners of the goods, who were discourteous towards the arresting officers, allegedly placed a call to Col. Damoah over their arrest.



In GRA’s investigation into the issue, John Agbawu, who led the intelligence team to effect the arrest trucks, also stated the incident.



He explained that the owners of the trucks, upon their arrest, brought a phone to him to speak to a third party, who they identified as a person from the Commissioner of Customs’ office.



Agbawu said he declined to receive the call and was brought the phone the second time with the indication that the other party on the line was one Kojo Bonsu, who wanted to speak to him.



He added that he declined to take the phone again.



“The third time she said, Kojo Bonsu said I should release the truck to go. At this point, I ordered the truck driver to move the truck to K.I.A barracks for further action. I personally boarded the leading truck. On our way to K.I.A, between Tema toll booth and Tetteh Quashie roundabout, I received a call from this number (##########) a lady claiming to be a Customs Officer ordering me to release the truck or face the consequences.



“After a couple of minutes, the driver received a call and, because he was driving, placed it on loudspeaker, I heard a male voice ordering the driver not to obey by sending the truck to K.I.A. barracks but to make sure he run-away with the truck.



“At this point, I called a police officer who was with us earlier but left due to the writing of his promotional exam for assistance. At the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout, I asked the driver to follow the road that leads to K.I.A barracks but he ignored me and sped off towards Abeka-Lapas between Tetteh Quarshie and Dzorwulu traffic light, the driver stopped and asked me to alight for some boys in the vehicle to get down.



"Immediately, I got down for the boys to alight. The owners of the goods, who were following the truck in a private car, pushed me unexpectedly, and the truck driver sped off. I quickly stopped a taxi and asked the driver to chase the truck, and we caught up with the truck at the Dzorwulu traffic light.



“There I sought the assistance of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Police Officers who helped me to stop the truck.



“The owner of the truck, Nana Ama and two other women with her started shouting that drew the attention of the crowd, including officers from the National Intelligence Bureau. They mentioned Kojo Bonsu and some officer’s name that this officer called me to release the truck to them, but I refused, so they will not allow me to take the truck to K.I.A barracks.



“They even asked the driver to move the truck and kill me if I stood in front of the truck. At this point, the officers from the National Intelligence Bureau used their pick-up vehicle to block the truck from moving. Later, some custom officers came and, together with the officers from the National Intelligence Bureau, the truck was escorted to K.I.A. barracks for further action,” Johnny Agbawu wrote in his statement.



The Commissioner General of GRA, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, after the investigation, wrote back to the National Security Coordinator with his brief.



“All the officers denied that they made or received calls from any importer whatsoever on that day. It is instructive to note that the commissioner of customs, in his response, vehemently denied the said allegations. Any further development would be communicated to you," the GRA boss stated.





