Unresolved Suale murder cause of insecurities among journalists – Security Consultant

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A security consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has said the Ghana Police Service’s failure to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, is having adverse effects on the media fraternity.



The Tiger Eye Private Investigative journalist was shot dead around his home on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unidentified men on motorbikes. Ahmed Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck while in the driver’s seat of his car.



Since the report of the incident and the takeover of the case by the Ghana Police Service, there has not been a headway made in the tracking and arrests of the two perpetrators− they are still at large.



The apparent standstill of the Police Administration in the pursuit of the case, to bring the culprits to book, Mr. Kumadoe has lamented saying it is creating insecurity among media practitioners in the country.



“The inability of the state to fully and successfully investigate events leading to the death (murder) of Ahmed Suale, is creating a psychological warfare within public media cycles; a situation which projects negative effects, and threats on the life of journalists in Ghana, especially those with critical voice” a statement issued by the Security Consultant noted.



“It has further worsened safety guarantees and security assurances for journalists in Ghana, and I am not surprised by the recent lower ratings of media activities and journalism in Ghana” his statement sighted by Angelonline.com.gh added.



Mr. Kumadoe’s comment came in wake of the latest ranking of the Press Freedom of 180 countries in which Ghana was placed 60th, having nosedived some 30 places in comparison with that of 2021’s based on positions.



Meanwhile, other commentators including the President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, attributing Ghana’s poor performance in the report to the inaction of the police, said the ranking will continue to worsen if the law enforcement agency does not resolve such crimes.



“It hurts gravely that the masterminds, agitators, and assassins of Ahmed Suale are still lurking about freely. Until this and other murders are resolved, our free press ranking will be bad,” Franklin Cudjoe said in a tweet.