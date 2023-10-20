Unqualified question for an important program – Asiedu Nketiah shreds Anyidoho’s anti-Mahama claims

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah declined to comment on his relationship to his former deputy, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.



While answering listeners' question during an appearance on Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the NDC chairman said the issue of his relationship with the former deputy general secretary was unimportant for the occasion.



“I don’t think that this type of question qualifies to be answered on such an important program so let’s leave it,” he stated.



The question had sought to find out Asiedu Nketiah’s relationship with Koku and the recent allegation by the former deputy secretary that the chairman haboured animosity towards the party’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama and has an agenda to see the failure of his bid in the 2024 elections.



“Why should my relationship with a particular individual matter in such a program? Don’t allow people to drag an important program into something else… I won’t get into such questions,” Asiedu Nketiah retorted when the host queried further with the question.



In a recent series of tweets shared via X social media platform, Anyidoho alleged that Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito, has vowed to prevent former President John Dramani Mahama from becoming president again.



He accused Asiedu Nketiah, of harbouring animosity towards Mahama, which, he contends, is detrimental to the party's unity and ambitions.



According to Koku, the controversy stems from allegations that John Dramani Mahama, during his tenure as the President of Ghana, attempted to remove Asiedu Nketiah from his position in 2014 and when this attempt failed, Nketiah has planned to prevent Mahama's return to the presidency ever since.



"Mosquito's disguised deep hatred for John Mahama has destroyed the NDC. JM tried to oust Mosquito in 2014, and Mosquito has vowed to make sure JM never becomes president again. I heard Mosquito myself vow to ensure JM never becomes president again, and I dare him to challenge me," he added in another tweet.



This would not be the first time Koku Anyidoho has gone after Asiedu Nketiah whom he has accused of acting in bad faith when he assured him of leaving the general secretary position for but subsequently contested for the position again in the party’s internal election in 2018.



Anyidoho in 2018 contested against Asiedu Nketiah for the NDC’s general secretary position but lost the election to his former boss who maintained his position.



