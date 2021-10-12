Unnecessary infighting and altercations cost us greatly - Sunyani East MP

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, at the weekend attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) poor performance in Election 2020 in the Bono Region to unnecessary infightings, altercations and unjustifiable hatred in the Party.



“How on earth do we allow our Parliamentary seats to fall to near parity with the opposition? So let’s blame ourselves for making things difficult for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” the MP told the Bono Regional Annual Delegates Conference held in Sunyani.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority, Managers of the Bui Power Generating Station, said “parliamentary majority is suffering to have government business passed because of how weak we are in numbers and we have caused it,” he said.



“Even though my constituency won both parliamentary and presidential elections by a wider margin, skirt and blouse voting happened here too, where some constituency executives, who should have known better, led a skirt and blouse campaign, just to see my defeat,” the MP stated.



“Going forward to break the eight would mean we must prove our loyalty to the Party by burying our hatchets and knowing that we have the same goal and that goal is to develop this country and consolidate the gains of the NPP,” Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh advised.



Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, earlier enjoined the Party supporters to eschew forms of acrimonies and remain loyal to project the good image of the Party in the region.



He said the Party in the region was working hard to recapture and add more to the six parliamentary seats it lost in the last election as well as widen the presidential results in election 2024.



The day’s conference was attended by Ministers of State, MPs and former MPs, some national executive members of the Party, current and former government appointees.



