Unlike the NDC, we’re working for the economy to bounce back – Ahiagbah hits back at Ato Forson

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah has responded to claims by the Minority Leader in parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, that the government and the Bank of Ghana have mismanaged the economy.



Mr Ato Foeson in a tweet on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, warned that persons responsible for the challenges faced by the economy which threaten livelihoods will be held to account.



The Minority Leader added that Ghana’s economic challenges has been largely due to the central bank’s lack of compliance to laws guiding its operations.



But responding to Ato Forson via his Twitter page, Richard Ahiagbah said the Minority Leader should be minded about the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, on the economy and also to juxtapose same to the period prior to the two events.



“Hon. Minority Leader, pls do 2 things; 1. Study this govt's 2017, 2018 & 2019 performances; 2.Take note of the global economic crisis brought on by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



“Unlike you, we're working for the economy to bounce back,” he added.



Ato Forson in his tweet alluded to current economic challenges including the high inflation and hikes in Monetary Policy Rate being a result of the actions and inactions of the central bank.



“Inflation is largely @54.1% & MPR is now @ 28%. We are largely here because BoG has so far printed over ₵50bn in one year & depleted net intl reserves to record low as of end-Dec. 2022,” he wrote on social media.



The Minority Leader, however, cautioned that the people whose actions have caused this development will be held responsible for their deeds.



“Those destroying livelihoods of Ghanaians will soon be held to account,” he added.





Hon. Minority Leader, pls do 2 things

1. Study this govt's 2017, 2018 & 2019 performances

2.Take note of the global economic crisis brought on by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war

Unlike you, we're working for the economy to bounce back#Ghana #gmg #TV3NewDay #JoyNews #3newsgh https://t.co/H9rGpjlskO — Richard Ahiagbah Official (@RAahiagbah) February 1, 2023

GA/SARA