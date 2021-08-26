Unlike Akufo-Addo, John Mahama can’t say he is incorruptible - NPP

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Boadu finds John Mahama’s claims that the president is overseeing a corrupt government funny



• The NPP General Secretary says John Mahama has too much dirt to be making such claims



• He made this known at a press conference on Thursday, August 26



Comparing John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the former cannot claim to be incorruptible, the New Patriotic Party has claimed.



John Boadu, who is the General Secretary of the party, explained that it is unimaginable that John Mahama will claim that the president has been superintending over a worse form of corruption than he did, citinewsroom.com has reported.



Making this known during a press conference, the NPP General Secretary said that John Dramani Mahama has too many past records that go against him, making it wrong for him to claim Nana Akufo-Addo is corrupt.



“Former President Mahama asserts without proof that the NPP has stolen Ghana’s money and that, he can ensure accountability through elections… is that the same Mahama whose government signed onto a half-baked contract of $1.2 billion for the Ghana Retail Payments Systems Infrastructure?



"Sibton Switch Systems Ltd has just lost an arbitration demand for $478 million from Ghana for revoking that agreement. The Akufo-Addo administration did a far more enhanced project for only $4.5 million,” he said.



John Dramani Mahama, while on his ‘Thank You Tour’ in Tamale, made the claim that he fought corruption better under his leadership than the Akufo-Addo is doing.



He also made references to how his administration prosecuted some of his officials to support his claim, urging Ghanaians to reject the governing NPP in the general elections of 2024.



But John Boadu insists that the ruling government’s anti-corruption stance has made it possible for it to raise enough money to fund its different social intervention programs, including the Free SHS and Planting for Food and Jobs, the report added.



“The NPP government saved the country billions of dollars which have helped the government channel resources into projects like FREE SHS, planting for food and job, 1D1F, etc.



“We all know that, unlike President Akufo-Addo, candidate John Mahama cannot and has not been able to make any bold statement to tout his incorruptibility because of his personal involvement in a lot of the corruption scandals that plagued his administration,” he stated.



