Unknown persons reconnect ECG transformers, steal fuses at Krobo

General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has discovered that some unknown persons in the Krobo District have illegally reconnected transformers and cable ends the company had previously disconnected.



Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Tema ECG Regional Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the illegal connection was discovered when the company began an assessment of its infrastructure in Yilo and Lower Manya municipalities in August 16, 2022, as part of efforts to restore power to those areas.



Ms. Mensah said most of the transformers had their earth cables cut off and stolen, while some had their Low Voltage fuses also stolen.



She, however, said all the stolen parts and cut cables must be worked on before power could be restored, adding: “The ECG cannot, at the moment, determine how long all these repair works will take. Yet all the repair works must be done before the power supply can be restored. We hope to complete this soon enough.”



She said the assessment started from the Yilo Krobo Municipality and areas visited included Somanya, Sra, Social Welfare, Akwenteymah, Sawer, Ogome, New Somanya, Abonse, Atuah Down, Atuah Top and Lasi Market.



In Lower Manya Municipality areas assessed were Agormenya Market, Osofo Nartey, Agbom Park, Ablosti Old Woman, and Block Factory, among others.



She revealed that 81 substations on Tuesday were assessed out of the 147 in the two municipalities.