Unknown persons harvesting body parts on accident scenes - Prof Osafo

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Some unknown persons reportedly harvest body parts whenever an accident occurs in the country, a police officer has told Senior Psychologist at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Prof Osafo said the Police Officer whose name was not disclosed revealed that, unlike previous days where accidents occur and personnel get all body parts, now some parts go missing.



"He (police officer) said that's what they've noticed; now when they go on accident scenes; some body parts are gone . . . either the legs are gone or the hands. An unknown person has come for them for rituals . . ." Prof Osafo disclosed.



He was speaking on the back of recent murders that have been recorded in the country.



Listen to him in the video below:



