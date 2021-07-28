Unknown assailants allegedly attack vehicle of mining firm

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A mining firm in the village of Dumasi in Prestea have come under attack by some unknown assailants.



The company, Future Global Resources (FGR), in a statement on July 28, 2021, disclosed that gunshots were fired at one of a moving vehicle (belonging to the firm) which was occupied by some staff members, by the robbers. However, no injuries or casualties were recorded.



“One of the vehicles was in Dumasi to deliver a letter to Nana Dr. Francis Kofi Bih, The Regent of Dumasi, that represented an agreement on a way forward on establishing a long-term dialogue and commitment to social investments by FGR as requested by the community. As a result of the attack, this letter was never delivered,” the statement read in part.



It continued, “On the morning of July 27, 2021, a group of some 50 saboteurs from the Dumasi community arrived at the FGR Bogoso site with machetes and two shotguns and set fire to equipment and buildings in a targeted and orchestrated attack.”



“No personnel were injured in the attack although many were seriously distressed by these unprovoked acts of violence and specific threats to life were made to employees. As a result of these incidents, the police and military were mobilised to protect people and property. Since arriving there has been no physical confrontation between the saboteurs and the authorities.”



The company further explained that the situation and threat posed by the saboteurs seeking to cause mayhem have receded and Police authorities have been notified with investigations already taking place.



“Production will restart as soon as FGR is advised by the authorities that it is safe to do so. Neither prior to, during, nor following the incident did the saboteurs make any demand of FGR or state any basis for their acts of violence. Nor are the saboteurs connected with or sanctioned by the local representatives who were finalising the agreed social investment programme by FGR,” the statement concluded.