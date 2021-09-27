University of Professional Studies to set up Enterprise and Innovative Centre

Regional News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: GNA

Plans are far advanced for the University of Professional Studies(UPSA) to set up an Enterprise and Innovative Center(UEIC).



The center, which has a former Minister for Railways Development and MP for Essikado-Ketan as the Chairman of the Advisory Board, would be launched on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Dr. Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium at the UPSA Campus at Legon in Accra.



The Center has been designed to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship and build flourishing businesses by the UPSA student body and alumni community.



As part of UPSA’s charter for excellence, the initiative is seeking to build successful and impactful businesses.



The bold step would help inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in young people especially at the university level and create employment opportunities in the private sector.



Also in attendance, would be the UPSA's Vice-Chancellor, Prof.Abednego F.O.Amartey.



