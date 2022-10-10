University of Ghana to mount post graduate programmes in Medical Molecular Genetics – Prof Ofori-Acquah

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

The University of Ghana (UG), is developing two new programmes at the postgraduate level to train Ghanaians as health professionals in genetics.



The programmes, which are being reviewed for approval, are Master of Philosophy in Medical Molecular Genetics and PhD in Medical Molecular Genetics.



The Director of the Ghanaian Genome Project (Gh Genome), Professor Fiifi Ofori-Acquah announced this in an interview on the margins of a free health screening.



It was organized by Gh Genome at the Wa Naa’s Palace in Wa to kick-start the Dumba festival.



GBC’s Emmanuel Mensah-Abludo in this writes up points out that the Gh Genome Project has four components, which are: Public education about genetics; Free screening for sickle cell, breast and prostate cancers; Developing of postgraduate programs in genetics; and Sequencing of the DNA of 1000 Ghanaian children.



Prof Fiifi Ofori-Acquah pointed out that a master's program in genetic counselling has been introduced with seven (7) students admitted and commented on MPhil and PhD programs in medical molecular genetics being developed at the University of Ghana.



“We are developing two new [programmes], the Master of Philosophy and PhD in Medical Molecular Genetics. So the genetic counselling is more of what we call the behavioural scientists, right, they don’t work in the laboratory, they talk to people, they are clinicians.”



“But when they talk to them, the people now you decide they want to do a test, that test has to be done in a laboratory. That is why we are training people in Masters of Philosophy and PhD in Medical Molecular Genetics, so those will be the laboratory geneticists.”



“That programme is currently undergoing review at the University of Ghana. We are hoping that it will be approved and we will take it to the national level, the Ghana Tertiary Education Council for them to also approve and we will be able to offer these new programs we are developing. Not this academic year coming, but the one after that,” Prof Ofori-Acquah observed.



Prof Ofori-Acquah who is also the Director of the West African Genetic Medical Centre (WAGMC) the GBC that the Project is using festivals as vehicles to partner with traditional leaders to provide free health screening as part of commemorating the festivals.



He stated that after launching Gh Genome Project in Accra in August 2022, they have been to Cape Coast with Wa being the current port of call.



The team would be in Keta next month for the Hogbetsotso festival and subsequently to other traditional areas across the country, he noted.

Prof Ofori-Acquah equally indicated that the Gh Genome Project considers the youth as a target of interest that should understand the genetics of sickle cell disease in order to help them to make the right choices in relation to who to marry.



The Gh Genome Project equally stressed the necessity for public-spirited individuals and organisations to give it the needed logistical and financial leg up for it to continue to give relief and succour to those who need it.



The Gh Genome project team members from Accra were supported by health workers from the Regional Hospital in Wa to conduct the health screening at the Wa Naa’s palace.