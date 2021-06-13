University of Ghana’s Senior Staff Association calls off strike

General News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana (SSA-UG) has called off its three weeks industrial strike action.



A statement signed by the National Chairman of SSA-UG, Zacharias Mohammed, asked members to resume work effective Monday, June 14.



“It is our sincere hope and anticipation that the time frame spanning from 30th June 2021 to 19th July 2021 as agreed between us and Government, and witnessed by the Vice-Chancellor’s (VCG) within which all our nearly three years demand made, will be respected and finalized” the statement added.







