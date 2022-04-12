University of Ghana owes GH¢33m in power debts, ECG threatens to cut supply

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

University of Ghana owes ECG



Power distributor threatens to cut supply



UG owes about GHC33 million<>



The Electricity Company of Ghana has issued a disconnection notice to Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana, UG, over power debts to the tune of GH¢33 million.



The power distributor issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the university to settle the bill or face disconnection from the national grid.



Reports indicated that UG has two metering systems with the combined indebtedness coming to the said amount. The university owes GH¢10,926,147.53 and GH¢22,102,459.04 on both meters.



According to Accra-based Citi News, their sources disclosed that the last big payment the university made was about GH¢10.5 million in January 2021.



ECG chasing heavy debtors



ECG has in recent times gone after heavy debtors - especially government offices and other international institutions.



The company weeks ago cut the power supply to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The operation of Monday, 14 March 2022 was because Ghana's main international airport was alleged to be owing to a total of about GHC49 million to the power distributor.



On the same day, the Accra Sports Stadium and La Palm Beach Hotel were also disconnected from the national grid over-indebtedness to the tune of ¢508,087.37 and ¢192,073.62 respectively.



A Joy FM report has indicated that ECG has issued a looming disconnection notice to the Finance Ministry and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



All out operation and caution to other defaulters



The task force leader, Steven Larbi Siaw, in an interview with Joy FM, stressed that the revenue mobilization drive will not spare any institution.



“So, as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that.



“By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders,” he said.



He also sent caution to other state and private entities that are in the line of being disconnected.



“We have Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication Data, UN Development Programme and EOCO and Internal Audit,” the Leader identified.