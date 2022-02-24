University of Ghana in search of a new Dean of Students’ Affairs

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

The University of Ghana is inviting applications from suitably qualified persons to occupy the position of Dean of Students’ Affairs.



The Dean of Student Affairs shall be responsible for resolution of conflict between students and halls and hostels of residence and conflicts involving students outside of halls and hostels and giving permission to students for student activities within or outside the University.



Among other duties, the Dean will oversee the management of dues and other levies collected by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the Legon branch of Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) and also ensure compliance with any disciplinary actions imposed on any student(s) by the recognized authority of the University.



In a notice to the University community, the Registrar Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah noted that a successful applicant must be at “least at the rank of Senior Lecturer in an academic/research institution and must have the capacity to work with student leaders to maintain a harmonious student front and promote a cordial working relationship between the student body and management of the University.”



The statement added that the applicant must “have the vision and drive to oversee the growth, welfare and development of student affairs in the University of Ghana and have effective dispute prevention and management skills.”



Interested applicants are advised to submit completed application form for Senior Level Administrative Position, an up-to-date Curriculum Vitae and a statement of about 2,500 words, to the office of the Registrar or via email vacancies@ug.edu.gh not later than Friday March 11, 2022.