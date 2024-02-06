University of Ghana campus bears the impact of TEWU strike, left uncleaned

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The University of Ghana campus has been left in a state of filth and disrepair as the members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), continue their nationwide strike to demand better conditions of service.



The strike, which began on February 1, 2024, has affected the operations and maintenance of the university, as TEWU members, who are responsible for cleaning, gardening, sanitation, and other essential services, have withdrawn their labour.



The campus, in a video report shared on X by Radio Universe, has been littered with garbage and overfilled refuse bins, posing health and environmental risks to the students, staff, and visitors.



TEWU declared a strike because the government had failed to address several serious issues affecting them.



In a GhanaWeb report on February 1, the national leader of TEWU, Sulemana Abdul Rahman, stated they will resume work provided their issues are addressed.



He said that the government failed to address their welfare demands, such as tier-two pension funds, vehicle maintenance allowances, and overtime pay, among others.



As a result, services such as cleaning the tertiary institutions’ environment, setting up classrooms for teaching and learning, providing security services, and hospital services among others have been withdrawn.



TEWU is collaborating with the Ghana Association of University Administrators, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-TUC) to strike.





Watch the deteriorating University of Ghana campus, showcasing an unhealthy environment with scattered rubbers, overflowing bins, and neglected washrooms, all a consequence of the ongoing TEWU strike. #UniversNews #UniversAt30 pic.twitter.com/rOfVWPbVxB — UniversAt30 (@univers1057fm) February 5, 2024

NW/ ADG