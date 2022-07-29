University of Ghana appoints Prof Rosina Kyerematen as first female Dean of Students

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana, has chalked another major feat for women as it has named its first female Dean of Students.



Rosina Kyerematen, an Associate Professor of Entomology at the Department of Animal Biology and Conservation Science at the university, is the school’s first woman to occupy the high office.



This comes on the back of the university’s recent appointment of three women: Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Mary Chinery-Hesse, and Justice Sophia Akuffo as Vice-Chancellor, Chancellor, and Chairperson of the UG Governing Board respectively.



In posts sighted by GhanaWeb on Facebook, a number of people have been congratulating the professor for her feat.



“I’m so happy … my friend and inspiration Prof Rosina Kyerematen. First Female Dean of Students in the Premier University… Congratulations are in order Prof ,” Esinam Seade, an external consultant at the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana – AHK Ghana, shared on her verified page.



An official tweet from the University of Ghana also congratulated the professor on her new role.



“Prof. Rosina Kyerematen has been appointed as the new Dean of Student Affairs. Her appointment takes effect on August 1, 2022. Ayekoo!” the tweet read.



Profile



Rosina Kyerematen is an Associate Professor of Entomology at the Department of Animal Biology and Conservation Science University of Ghana, Legon.



She lectures at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. She has a PhD in Systematic Entomology from the University of Bergen, Norway.



She has special interest in freshwater Entomology, Insect Systematics and Taxonomy as well as Climate Change and Biodiversity, and Ecosystem Services.



Her areas of research and interest are in Freshwater Entomology, Insect Systematics and Taxonomy, Insect Diversity of Forest Reserves and Sacred Groves, Climate Change and Biodiversity, and Ecosystem Services, a short bio on researchgate.net said.







Further details about her on the official website of the University of Ghana are as follows:



Research interest



• studies on the butterflies of Southern and Eastern Ghana

• studies on the Chironomidae of Southern, Eastern and Northern Ghana.

• studies on the biodiversity of Sacred Groves in the Eastern Region of Ghana and its implication for conservation

• studies on diversity of aquatic insects in some selected rivers and streams in Southern Ghana



Area of specialization



Systematic Entomology, Aquatic Entomology, Insect Biodiversity and Conservation



Past research projects



1. SECURING THE HEALTH OF POLLINATOR AGENTS: A BETTER ALTERNATIVE TO SUSTAINABLE INTENSIFICATION IN COCOA PRODUCTION. Sept 2018-July 2020. University of Ghana, Research Fund, Office of Research Innovation and Development (ORID)

2. BASELINE BIODIVERSITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE PROPOSED YAWMATWA NTWEWORA AND MANZAN CREMAS IN THE BIA WEST DISTRICT OF GHANA. April 2018-March 2019. The Netherlands Development Organization

3. SUSTAINABLE FOREST MANAGEMENT PROJECT (GHANA REDD+ PROJECT), PORTAL FOREST ESTATES BEDUM CENTRAL REGION Aug 2017-March 2018



Awards

01/2016 - The Pan African Doctoral Academy, University of Ghana (UG-PADA) /Stellenbosch University- African Doctoral Academy (SU-ADA) Award - to participate in the African Doctoral Academy, Doctoral Supervision, 7th Annual Summer School, Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

02/2012 - Trans-disciplinary Training for Resource Efficiency and Climate Change Adaptation in Africa (TRECCAfrica) Award - to participate in Transdisciplinary Summer School on Sustainability, Stellenbosch University, South Africa.

06-07/2010 - State Department (USA) Award - to participate in Emerging Leaders Extraction and Environment Program, School of Leadership and Professional Advancement, Duquesne University, USA.

09/1997-02/2000 - University of Bergen Scholarship for PhD in Systematic Entomology, University of Bergen, Norway

01-10/1995 - NUFU Scholarship for Sandwich Programme in Mphil Entomology, University of Bergen, Norway

09/1993-08/1994 - Ghana Government Scholarship for Masters Students (1993-1994)



RECENT PUBLICATIONS



Koffi, D., Kyerematen, R., Eziah, V. Y., Osei Mensah, Y., Afreh-Nuamah, K., Aboagye, E., Osae, M. and Meagher Jr., R. L. (In Press, July 2020). Assessment of impacts of fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda (Lepidoptera: Noctuidae) on maize production in Ghana. Journal of Integrated Pest Management.

2. Koffi, D., Kyerematen, R., Eziah, V. Y., Agboka, K., Adom, M., Goergen G. and Meagher Jr., R. L. (2020). Natural enemies of the fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda (J.E. Smith) (Lepidoptera: Noctuidae) in Ghana. Florida Entomologist, 103(1), 85-90.

https://doi.org/10.1653/024.103.0414

3. Kyerematen, R., Adu-Acheampong, S., Acquah-Lamptey, D. and Anderson, R. S. (2020). Using Orthoptera and Hymenoptera indicator groups as evidence of degradation in a Mining Concession (Tarkwa Gold Mine) in Ghana. International Journal of Tropical Insect Science 40(1), 221-224. Springer.

https://doi.org/ 10.1007/s42690-019-00053-2

4. Akesse Ransford, J., Owusu, E. O., Kyerematen, R. and Adu-Acheampong, S. (Accepted, 05 Nov, 2019). Arthropod diversity of cocoa farms under two management systems in Ghana. Agroforestry Systems. Springer.

5. Kyei-Mensah, C., Kyerematen, R. and Adu-Acheampong S. (2019). Impact of rainfall variability on crop production within the Worobong ecological area of Fanteakwa District, Ghana. Advances in Agriculture, 2019, 7 pages. Article ID 7930127, 2019

6. Nnoli, H., Kyerematen, R., Adu-Acheampong, S. and Hynes, J. (2019). Change in aquatic insect abundance: Evidence of climate and land-use change within the Pawmpawm River in southern Ghana. Cogent Environmental Science. 5(159451), 1-14. Taylor and Francis Group.



Professional membership(s)



Member Entomological Society of America (ESA)

Member Society for Conservation Biology (SCB)

Member Society for Conservation Biology (SCB) African Section

Member Entomological Society of Ghana

Member Ghana Science Association

Member Norwegian Entomological Society



