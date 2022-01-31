University of Buckingham appoints Ghanaian as Professor

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

The University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom (UK) has appointed Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia as Professor of Practice to its Faculty of Business, Humanities and Social Science.



Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehi is the first African to be appointed Professor of Practice at the university.



According to a Daily Graphic report, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in 1987 obtained a first class degree in economics from the University of Buckingham, the only independent university with a Royal Charter.



In an interview, Prof. Kuenyehia who has over 20 years of experience in corporate law and entrepreneurship, described the appointment as the most significant of his professional life, saying “I am humbled to be associated with a university of such calibre and international standing”.



He is most noted for starting Oxford & Beaumont with only $5,000 in 2006 though he unceremoniously exited that firm in 2020.



He is now Chairman and Partner of Keystone Solicitors, which he describes as a new generation African law providing a compelling alternative to traditional law firms.



Prof. Kuenyehia serves on several boards, including that of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) for a second term as one of the nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Early this month, Professor Bob Hinson, was also appointed acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Kigali.



