University Don suggests family planning can help fight growing unemployment in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Political Marketing expert Kobby Mensah has suggested that encouraging family planning can be a way to fight unemployment in the country.



Although there are no concrete numbers for unemployed youth in Ghana, most youth after University or Tertiary education are not provided with jobs.



Some who are able to secure jobs are mostly underpaid by their employers.



In recent times, Finance Minister while addressing graduating students at the University for Professional Studies challenged the Graduates to create their own jobs.



He argued that government payroll is full and currently not sustainable to add more hands.



During the reading of the 2022 budget, the Finance Minister indicated that government will start the YouStart initiative to empower the youth to create jobs.



However, reacting to the rate of unemployment in the country, Kobby Mensah who is a Political Marketing expert said addressing the rising numbers should be multidimensional.



He believes that encouraging family planning among citizens can also help address issues of unemployment.



Making a case for this argument in a tweet, the University lecturer said ” solving unemployment is multidimensional, including reducing birthrate – Family Planning.