Universal Hospital Group wins international award

Health News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: George Andoh, Contributor

Universal Hospital Group, a leading hospital equipment distributor and medical consultancy services provider in Africa has been adjudged the Best Medical Systems Consultancy in Africa at the Global Health Pharma Awards 2022 which was held in the United Kingdom recently.



In a statement about the award the Chief Executive Officer of UHG, Mr Frederick Amissah explains the overall distinctiveness of the company, stating, “We are uniquely Ghanaian with global footprints through our global partnerships, and we are turnkey pioneers in markets we operate.



He said the company thrives on its core values, integrity, people centricity, accountability, transparency, innovation, dependability and excellence.



To Us, excellence is a choice.” Said Frederick Amissah adding that the company’s focus is to provide its products and services to the African continent and the vast international markets beyond the sub-region.



Universal Health Group has ensured that the best thing it can do to achieve success is to become a people-centric company and has had this principle since its establishment.



With this, our vision is to be the leading and most respected Pan African provider of healthcare solutions, maintain the utmost quality and professionalism every time,” states Frederick Amissah.



He said together with his team, the goal of its services is to embrace the ever-changing healthcare environment.



In addition, it seeks to explore and identify emerging opportunities to better the company and the healthcare sector.



UHG provides high-quality patient care, and with that in mind, the company offers the utmost excellence in products.



It is dedicated to strengthening its brand position – leading the market as a financially viable company with its innovations and overall continuous improvements within the industry. It is essentially bettering the continent of Africa and surrounding areas through compassionate care, intellectual strength and passionately skilled workers.



Our second truth is that we deliver world-class healthcare facilities and equipment services.



Finally, it is a testament to our excellent technical and project management recognition – we are the project people.”



For UHG, being awarded the Best Medical Systems Consultancy in Africa has been greatly appreciated, humbling, and inspiring to its staff members because it has created a greater recognition for what the company does as a healthcare infrastructure management and solutions outfit.



“Our work across Ghana and West Africa (delivering over 60 projects, from small, medium, tertiary facilities, dental, physiotherapy facilities and equipment installation) have been an immense help to the populace – providing world-class health facilities of various sizes and specialities.



Ours is a social enterprise delivering world-class healthcare facilities across Africa.



We’re proud, and we’re grateful to the GHP Magazine for recognising the amazing work our team does,” alludes Frederick.



UHG is currently constructing four hospital projects within Ghana, focusing on general care, trauma, mother and child.



Established with a vision to be the leading Pan African provider of healthcare solutions and products, Universal Hospitals Group Limited (UHG) is on a mission to offer bespoke turnkey projects and value-based healthcare solutions across Africa.



Recognized as Africa’s Best Medical Systems Consultancy, UHG is a unique Ghanaian and West African company that delivers turnkey healthcare infrastructure projects.



However, due to its reputation efforts, UHG has been able to expand its portfolio to include additional high-quality offerings such as specialist designing, building, training of critical staff, equipment installation and maintenance.



Mr Amissah expressed his appreciation to the staff, partners and clients for their loyalty support.



He disclosed that the company looks forward to increasing healthcare development, championing the growth of healthcare on the African continent, and introducing innovations that would bridge the healthcare gap in Africa in the coming years.